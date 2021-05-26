Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in central Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hodges, or near Evington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord Rustburg Mike Spring Mills and Gladys. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Campbell County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax A LINE OF SHOWERS AND AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CHARLOTTE...SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND HALIFAX COUNTIES At 342 PM EDT, radar indicated showers and isolated thunderstorms located along a line extending from Brookneal to near Halifax to near Turbeville. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include South Boston Halifax Brookneal Charlotte Court House Phenix Virgilina and Turbeville.
Campbell County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR APPOMATTOX...NORTHERN CHARLOTTE...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND SOUTHERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTIES At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rustburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appomattox Red House Concord Rustburg Pamplin City Madisonville and Appomattox National Historic Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND WESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central, south central and west central Virginia. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Bland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Enhanced Fire Danger Through This Evening Relative humidity values will be very low today, dropping into the teens by this afternoon. This very dry air, along with dry fuels could lead to uncontrolled fires if ignited. Outdoor burning is discouraged today. Winds will not be nearly as strong as on Friday, but use caution with any potential source of ignition such as lit cigarettes, charcoal grills, campfires, etc. Any fires can spread out of control under these conditions. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. Weather conditions will improve on Sunday as the humidity increases. Rain is forecast across the area on Monday.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania WINDY AND DRY THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING .West to northwest winds will gust over 30 mph through early evening while humidity levels drop into the 20s. This may make for difficult wildfire control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA * Affected Area...In Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 032 Patrick, Fire Weather Zone 033 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 034 Bedford, Fire Weather Zone 043 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 044 Pittsylvania, Fire Weather Zone 045 Campbell, Fire Weather Zone 058 Halifax and Fire Weather Zone 059 Charlotte. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent. * Impacts...Any outdoor fire may easily grow out of control with these conditions.