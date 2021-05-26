newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER AND YORK COUNTIES At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Schuylkill Haven to Littlestown. Movement was east at 30 mph. Small hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible in spots. Strong thunderstorms will be near Codorus around 425 PM EDT. Glen Rock, Railroad and Shrewsbury around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include York Haven, Smoketown, Washington Boro, Seven Valleys and East Prospect.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Codorus Township, PA
City
Shrewsbury, PA
City
Littlestown, PA
County
York County, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
State
Washington State
City
East Prospect, PA
City
Glen Rock, PA
City
York Haven, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
City
York, PA
City
Washington Boro, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#York Counties#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#York Strong Thunderstorms#York Counties#Doppler Radar#Severity#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSCNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...