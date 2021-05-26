Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER AND YORK COUNTIES At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Schuylkill Haven to Littlestown. Movement was east at 30 mph. Small hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible in spots. Strong thunderstorms will be near Codorus around 425 PM EDT. Glen Rock, Railroad and Shrewsbury around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include York Haven, Smoketown, Washington Boro, Seven Valleys and East Prospect.