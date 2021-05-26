newsbreak-logo
Washington County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND At 348 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Lena, or 8 miles southeast of Municipal Stadium, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Frederick, Thurmont, Ballenger Creek, Walkersville, Smithsburg, Mount Aetna, Mount Lena, San Mar, Clover Hill, Discovery-Spring Garden, Wolfsville, Linganore-Bartonsville, Myersville, Cavetown, Woodsboro, Libertytown, Sabillasville, Fort Ritchie, Utica and Graceham. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

