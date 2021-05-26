Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...CENTRAL LOUDOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTIES At 401 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Leesburg to near Berryville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Lansdowne, Poolesville, Purcellville, Round Hill, Bluemont, Hamilton, Barnesville, Saint Louis, Paeonian Springs, Gleedsville, Waterford, Upperville, Dickerson, Beallsville, Philomont, Lincoln and Hughesville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH