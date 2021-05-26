newsbreak-logo
Ellis County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 302 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Munjor, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Victoria and Pfeifer. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.50IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This warning replaces the warning issued earlier for southwestern Rush County. Target Area: Ness; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Ness County in west central Kansas Southwestern Rush County in central Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Alexander, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bazine. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTY At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Liebenthal. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hodgeman, Ness, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hodgeman; Ness; Pawnee; Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NESS...NORTHEASTERN HODGEMAN...NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE AND SOUTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bazine, moving southwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bazine.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN ELLIS COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toulon, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Catherine around 1150 PM CDT. Emmeram around 1200 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Pawnee; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FORD...HODGEMAN...PAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN RUSH AND NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Olmitz to 6 miles southwest of Jetmore, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ford, Hodgeman, Pawnee, southeastern Rush and northwestern Edwards Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH