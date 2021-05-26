Tornado Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 302 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Munjor, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Victoria and Pfeifer. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.50IN