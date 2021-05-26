Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northern and northwestern Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.alerts.weather.gov