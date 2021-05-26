Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Clarke and Frederick VA Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral, Eastern Mineral and Hampshire Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.