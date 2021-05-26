newsbreak-logo
Who's running for City Council in Brooklyn: District 42

Brooklyn Beat
 3 days ago

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) Primary elections for the New York City Council will be held June 22.

The New York City Council is responsible for proposing and voting on legislation for the city. The 51 councilmembers wield an immense amount of power in deciding how the city manages housing, development, policing, education and other elements of city bureaucracy.

The Council negotiates a budget with the mayor every year and councilmembers control a discretionary budget for their own district, which means they decide which projects will be funded in your neighborhood.

District 42 covers East New York, New Lots, Remsen Village, Spring Creek and Starrett City.

Incumbent Inez Barron is not running again due to term limits that prohibit holding office for more than two consecutive four-year terms.

To find out what district you’re in, use this tool:

Below is a list of candidates and the policies they are prioritizing in their campaigns.

  • Charles Barron: Current NYS Assemblymember, City Councilmember for District 42 2001-2013, husband of the current City Councilmember for District 42 Inez Barron, activist and leader in the Black Panther Party, National Black United Front and African Peoples Christian Organization
    • Healthcare: Free universal healthcare, increase access to healthy food options, community gardens, increase access to free exercise venues, fund local hospitals
    • Education: Smaller class sizes, end standardized testing, public funds for public schools instead of charter schools, increase funds for public schools, increase access to WiFi for students, forgive student loan debt, free tuition for SUNY and CUNY schools, increase taxes on the rich and large businesses to fund education
    • Housing: Set policy as City Councilmember that forced developers to set affordable housing prices based on median income of the district instead of New York City as a whole, required developers to set aside percentage of new housing for homeless, veterans and people with special needs, start Community Land Trust — community-owned land with purpose determined democratically, financial assistance for community members
    • Workers: Guaranteed living wage for all workers, stronger protections for workers looking to form unions, establish democratically-run worker cooperatives

  • Nikki Lucas: Founder and President of The People First Democratic Club and The People First Education Fund, East New York Neighborhood Advisory Board member, Brookdale Hospital Advisory Board member, Community Board 5 member, Executive Board member of P.S 10 PTA
    • Business: Start an East New York businesses development hub, job training, job training for recently incarcerated people
    • Housing: Keep NYCHA public, start Community Land Trust, educate residents on home ownership
    • Healthcare: School based health centers, more oversight at senior centers, address hospital staffing and pay issues
    • Education: Bring tech incubators to the district, equitable access to technology

  • Wilfredo Florentino: Community Board 5 member, board member Of the New Lots Nehemiah Homeowners Association, founding member of the New Kings Democrats, co-founded Rooted Theater Company
    • Education: Fix school buildings, improve classroom equipment, smaller class sizes, more social workers, end zero tolerance discipline, police out of schools, halal, kosher, vegetarian and vegan meals in schools, diversify curriculum, universal education, expand after school programming, fund schools
    • Housing: Fund NYCHA, more collective ownership of housing, reform zoning process, retain public land for public housing, expand tenant protections, subsidized housing for homeless people
    • Transit: Public control of transit, make MTA affordable and accessible to all, implement street safety measures, reform Access-A-Ride, more bus shelters and benches
    • Ederly: Elder care, exercise programs and social functions at community centers, transit assistance, universal healthcare, prepare for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Customer Service & Sales - Full Time - Earn $23 - $39 per hour; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Administrative Assistant; 4. Insurance Agent; 5. Operations Assistant - Sun-Thurs; 6. Delivery Associate DJR1 New York, NY (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 7. Fine Jewelry Sales Associate; 8. Flagger - Earn $2,750 in bonuses!; 9. Owner Operators & Drivers - Home Daily; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available;
Brooklyn Museum workers move to unionize

(NEW YORK) Workers at the Brooklyn Museum filed a petition for a vote to unionize Tuesday, The New York Times reported. "People see many advantages to having a more democratic voice in the institution," Brooklyn Museum conservator Natalya Swanson told The Times. "We recognize that we have the ability to advance the conditions for everyone in the workplace."
Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. Appointment Setter; 3. *REMOTE WORK*Customer Service Representative; 4. Delivery Associate DJZ4 New York, NY (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+); 5. Part Time Office Assistant; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Shipping and Receiving/ Shop Helper on Mechanical Equipment; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Quick and Easy Daily Payments; 9. Class A CDL Team Owner Operators - RATE INCREASE!; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
NYC proposal would raise gas prices to pay for Brooklyn pipeline despite a year of protests against it

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York Department of Public Service and National Grid filed a joint proposal on Friday that would increase the cost of gas for residents of Brooklyn, Staten Island and parts of Queens and Long Island in order to pay for a pipeline that activists have been protesting against for about a year, BKReader reported.
Job alert: These Brooklyn jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Jr/Mid Sales Account Manager ($60k base, $100k+ OTE); 2. Client Support Manager; 3. Shipping, Receiving, Logistics (SRL) Associate; 4. 3 Month Temp to Perm AR/Billing Admin. Assistant 18.00-21.00 Per Hour; 5. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Licensed Life Insurance Sales Positions - Pre-Set Appointments; 9. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
This Challenger Could Deny Bid by the Barrons of Brooklyn to Extend Council Dynasty

A City Council member named Barron has held the seat serving East New York for two decades and is in pursuit of another four years, despite New York's term limits law. That's because two married Barrons — current City Councilmember Inez Barron and Assemblymember Charles Barron — have traded off the seat, with Charles elected in 2001 and Inez in 2013. What's more, Charles' current job formerly belonged to Inez, who held the Assembly's District 60 post from 2008 to 2013.
Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 2. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 3. Flooring Estimator; 4. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $12,500 Sign-On Bonus; 7. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/21/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 8. Dedicated Driver-Flex; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Night - Earn $1,200-$1,500/Week; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,500/Week;
City's mayoral candidates to report campaign finances this week

New York City's many mayoral candidates this week will reveal how much they've raised and spent as the crowded race heats up and breaks records for taxpayer funding. The next campaign-finance disclosure deadline is May 21, though candidates may reveal their hands before then. One additional major filing, on June 10, is required before the June 22 primary.
Who Will Be the Next Mayor?

The Democratic primary in the New York mayor's race is on June 22. Given the city's political demography, it will pretty much decide who succeeds Bill de Blasio after eight years (and will likely ensure his successor a spot on next year's Power 100 list). While many New Yorkers might...
Brooklyn's Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...
New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...