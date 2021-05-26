Who's running for City Council in Brooklyn: District 42

(Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) Primary elections for the New York City Council will be held June 22.

The New York City Council is responsible for proposing and voting on legislation for the city. The 51 councilmembers wield an immense amount of power in deciding how the city manages housing, development, policing, education and other elements of city bureaucracy.

The Council negotiates a budget with the mayor every year and councilmembers control a discretionary budget for their own district, which means they decide which projects will be funded in your neighborhood.

District 42 covers East New York, New Lots, Remsen Village, Spring Creek and Starrett City.

Incumbent Inez Barron is not running again due to term limits that prohibit holding office for more than two consecutive four-year terms.

To find out what district you’re in, use this tool:

Below is a list of candidates and the policies they are prioritizing in their campaigns.

Charles Barron : Current NYS Assemblymember, City Councilmember for District 42 2001-2013, husband of the current City Councilmember for District 42 Inez Barron, activist and leader in the Black Panther Party, National Black United Front and African Peoples Christian Organization

: Current NYS Assemblymember, City Councilmember for District 42 2001-2013, husband of the current City Councilmember for District 42 Inez Barron, activist and leader in the Black Panther Party, National Black United Front and African Peoples Christian Organization Healthcare: Free universal healthcare, increase access to healthy food options, community gardens, increase access to free exercise venues, fund local hospitals

Free universal healthcare, increase access to healthy food options, community gardens, increase access to free exercise venues, fund local hospitals

Education: Smaller class sizes, end standardized testing, public funds for public schools instead of charter schools, increase funds for public schools, increase access to WiFi for students, forgive student loan debt, free tuition for SUNY and CUNY schools, increase taxes on the rich and large businesses to fund education

Smaller class sizes, end standardized testing, public funds for public schools instead of charter schools, increase funds for public schools, increase access to WiFi for students, forgive student loan debt, free tuition for SUNY and CUNY schools, increase taxes on the rich and large businesses to fund education

Housing: Set policy as City Councilmember that forced developers to set affordable housing prices based on median income of the district instead of New York City as a whole, required developers to set aside percentage of new housing for homeless, veterans and people with special needs, start Community Land Trust — community-owned land with purpose determined democratically, financial assistance for community members

Set policy as City Councilmember that forced developers to set affordable housing prices based on median income of the district instead of New York City as a whole, required developers to set aside percentage of new housing for homeless, veterans and people with special needs, start Community Land Trust — community-owned land with purpose determined democratically, financial assistance for community members

Workers: Guaranteed living wage for all workers, stronger protections for workers looking to form unions, establish democratically-run worker cooperatives

Nikki Lucas : Founder and President of The People First Democratic Club and The People First Education Fund, East New York Neighborhood Advisory Board member, Brookdale Hospital Advisory Board member, Community Board 5 member, Executive Board member of P.S 10 PTA

: Founder and President of The People First Democratic Club and The People First Education Fund, East New York Neighborhood Advisory Board member, Brookdale Hospital Advisory Board member, Community Board 5 member, Executive Board member of P.S 10 PTA Business: Start an East New York businesses development hub, job training, job training for recently incarcerated people

Start an East New York businesses development hub, job training, job training for recently incarcerated people

Housing: Keep NYCHA public, start Community Land Trust, educate residents on home ownership

Keep NYCHA public, start Community Land Trust, educate residents on home ownership

Healthcare: School based health centers, more oversight at senior centers, address hospital staffing and pay issues

School based health centers, more oversight at senior centers, address hospital staffing and pay issues

Education: Bring tech incubators to the district, equitable access to technology

Wilfredo Florentino : Community Board 5 member, board member Of the New Lots Nehemiah Homeowners Association, founding member of the New Kings Democrats, co-founded Rooted Theater Company

: Community Board 5 member, board member Of the New Lots Nehemiah Homeowners Association, founding member of the New Kings Democrats, co-founded Rooted Theater Company Education: Fix school buildings, improve classroom equipment, smaller class sizes, more social workers, end zero tolerance discipline, police out of schools, halal, kosher, vegetarian and vegan meals in schools, diversify curriculum, universal education, expand after school programming, fund schools

Fix school buildings, improve classroom equipment, smaller class sizes, more social workers, end zero tolerance discipline, police out of schools, halal, kosher, vegetarian and vegan meals in schools, diversify curriculum, universal education, expand after school programming, fund schools

Housing: Fund NYCHA, more collective ownership of housing, reform zoning process, retain public land for public housing, expand tenant protections, subsidized housing for homeless people

Fund NYCHA, more collective ownership of housing, reform zoning process, retain public land for public housing, expand tenant protections, subsidized housing for homeless people

Transit: Public control of transit, make MTA affordable and accessible to all, implement street safety measures, reform Access-A-Ride, more bus shelters and benches

Public control of transit, make MTA affordable and accessible to all, implement street safety measures, reform Access-A-Ride, more bus shelters and benches

Ederly: Elder care, exercise programs and social functions at community centers, transit assistance, universal healthcare, prepare for potential COVID-19 outbreaks