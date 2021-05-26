newsbreak-logo
Firefly Lane Renewed for Season 2

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
 3 days ago

Netflix's stroll down Firefly Lane will continue: The Katherine Heigl-Sarah Chalke drama has been renewed for a second season, to debut in 2022. The series' inaugural 10-episode season bowed in early February to mixed reviews. Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah (who serves...

tvline.com
