As we receive more and more data, it's fun to dig into the surface and underlying metrics to figure out what's going on. In this week's Buy or Sell article, we're looking at a struggling hitter and a surprising pitcher to figure out if their profile is sustainable. One player came via a request of a reader and coincidentally I planned on digging into Jon Gray since I'm intrigued by Rockies pitchers like Germán Márquez. We'll dig into Jorge Soler to figure out what's going on there as well. Feel free to hit me up on Twitter with any questions or comments. You can find the other buy or sell pieces here.