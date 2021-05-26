WWE’s Monday Night Raw returns to Kansas City in July

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The WWE announced that Monday Night Raw is returning to Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center on July 26. The organization announced the latest three touring locations as part of the 25-city schedule over the summer. Friday, July 23 – SmackDown – Cleveland, Ohio. Monday, July...

