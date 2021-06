Harold Jackson, who has died aged 88, was one of the few journalists to have served the Guardian under four editors – AP Wadsworth, Alastair Hetherington, Peter Preston and Alan Rusbridger – although in his case only just four. Shortly after Rusbridger became editor in 1995, Jackson – Harry, as he was always known – sent a note round on the editorial computer system, which he had played a major part in building, saying simply: “Goodbye.”