Book review: ‘Why Solange Matters’ by Stephanie Phillips
London-based music journalist, Stephanie Phillips wrote “Why Solange Matters,” while she was on tour with her feminist punk band, Big Joanie. She wrote with a laptop balanced on her legs “in bumpy tour vans,” backstage between sets, and nights spent Airbnb hopping. Phillips states that the book “has punk rock spirit embedded into its very DNA.” This is so true; “Why Solange Matters” is a double helix of sharp cultural criticism and personal vignettes, held together by an unwavering love of music. Phillips grew up in the U.K., a self-proclaimed “Black girl weirdo,” who appreciated all musical genres from riot grrrl to R&B.sightlinesmag.org