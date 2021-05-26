newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

ACT of Connecticut Announces Exciting Summer 2021 Youth Performance Opportunities

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACT of Connecticut is excited to announce two youth performance opportunities for this summer: Teen Conservatory Main Stage Musical Theater Intensive and ACT of CT’s Performance Camp. Following the success of this May’s production of Into The Woods In Concert, ACT of CT’s summer camp and teen productions will be similarly themed. These performance-based programs will provide the opportunity for young performers to learn musical theatre skills (vocal technique, choreography, and improvisation), and will feature some fantastic special guest artist visits.

news.hamlethub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Ridgefield, CT
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Musical Theater#Summer Camp#Health And Safety#New York City#Program Director#Musical Director#High School Musical#The Teen Conservatory#Javascript#Jagged Little Pill#Connecticut Act#Ct Campus#Musical Theatre Skills#Music Director#Theater Games#Concert#Teen Productions#Participation#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

What is it like walking Into The Woods with ACT of Connecticut?

Many locals spent the past few days walking deep Into The Woods with ACT of Connecticut. And, they exited the forest far happier than when they entered. ACT’s Executive Director Katie Diamond, Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, and Music Director Bryan Perri did it again. They assembled a cast of talented Broadway performers (and a few local celebrities) and grated our wish for entertainment greatness, right here at home.
New Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Ridgefield's Town Landmark is Coming Up Daisies and Petunias!

Ridgefield's landmark Cass Gilbert Fountain is coming up daisies and petunias thanks to Fountain Committee members Mary Hicks and Jacquie Andry. The ladies were caught in action this morning - shovels, gardening gloves in hand. New to the Fountain flower scene are EZ daisies in a stunning bright yellow. Hicks...
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

21st Annual Sturges Park Ridgefield Scouts Camporee

This weekend roughly 85 Ridgefield Scouts once again enjoyed camping, outdoor cooking, and community service with the return of Sturges Park Ridgefield Scouts Camporee. Scouts from Troops 19, 76, 116 and 431 returned to Sturges Park to enjoy their annual tradition of fellowship, friendly competition and providing much needed conservation and cleanup service at the popular local park. Many months of COVID restrictions prevented large scale cleanup efforts of fallen trees, campsite maintenance and removal of invasives.
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Ridgefield Lions Art Auction on May 22

The Ridgefield Lions are having a Virtual Art Auction on Saturday, May 22nd at 7pm. Have a seat in a comfy chair with a glass of your favorite libation and support the Ridgefield Lions. Since many of their fundraisers had to be canceled due to the pandemic, they are doing this to raise money for their many community projects. Money raised from this event will be used to help feed the hungry, fund their annual high school scholarship and help the less fortunate in town.
Litchfield County, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center to Feature Discussion Panel on the Ridgefield Town Hall Women’s Portrait Project

Art and civics intersect in the Town Hall Women’s Portrait Project, a multi-artist installation commemorating women’s activism, located in Ridgefield’s Town Hall. On Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will host a virtual panel discussion to highlight this powerful, one-of-a-kind collaboration. The art installation...
Posted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Greenwich, CTStamford Advocate

The Dish: Former NY Yankees coach Lee Mazzilli dines at the J House in Greenwich

Scene… Former Major League baseball great and former New York Yankees coach and Greenwich resident, Lee Mazzilli, was seen at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last week. Out there… Greenwich Historical Society’s Spring Fete takes place on Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 23). The family garden party for all ages will feature music by the Trummytones and activities including making a flower crown and dancing around the Maypole, decorating a birdhouse, planting seedlings, a scavenger hunt, bubble station and lawn games. Space is limited. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.greenwichhistory.org.
sheltonherald.com

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
hamlethub.com

Help Wanted: Director of Children and Youth Ministries at Jesse Lee Church in Ridgefield

Jesse Lee Church accepting applications for Director of Children and Youth Ministries. Full-time position for a qualified candidate. Competitive salary and benefits. This person will strategize and implement effective children and youth ministry programs. The work includes casting a vision for how we, as a congregation, will collaborate to form and nurture disciples at every age and stage of life so that they may grow in faith and put love into practice – a Wesleyan emphasis on the Christian life and social holiness.