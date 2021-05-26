ACT of Connecticut Announces Exciting Summer 2021 Youth Performance Opportunities
ACT of Connecticut is excited to announce two youth performance opportunities for this summer: Teen Conservatory Main Stage Musical Theater Intensive and ACT of CT’s Performance Camp. Following the success of this May’s production of Into The Woods In Concert, ACT of CT’s summer camp and teen productions will be similarly themed. These performance-based programs will provide the opportunity for young performers to learn musical theatre skills (vocal technique, choreography, and improvisation), and will feature some fantastic special guest artist visits.news.hamlethub.com