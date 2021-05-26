ACT of Connecticut Announces Exciting Summer 2021 Youth Performance Opportunities

The Ridgefield Lions are having a Virtual Art Auction on Saturday, May 22nd at 7pm. Have a seat in a comfy chair with a glass of your favorite libation and support the Ridgefield Lions. Since many of their fundraisers had to be canceled due to the pandemic, they are doing this to raise money for their many community projects. Money raised from this event will be used to help feed the hungry, fund their annual high school scholarship and help the less fortunate in town.