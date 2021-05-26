newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Comic Review – “Star Wars: Darth Vader” (2020) #12 Explores the Link Between the Sith Lord and Han Solo

By Mike Celestino
laughingplace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between Darth Vader and Han Solo isn’t one that we think about a lot. They aren’t blood relatives (that we know of, but this is Star Wars we’re talking about, so who really knows), and Han isn’t a force user so he tends to run in different circles than the Dark Lord of the Sith. But, as writer Greg Pak’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 reminds us, these two vastly different characters have crossed paths on a number of occasions and have affected each other’s destinies in a variety of ways.

www.laughingplace.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#The Current War#Comic Review#Marvel Comics#Death Star#The Millennium Falcon#Corellia#Symbiotes#Sith Lord#Apprehend Luke Skywalker#Coruscant#Imperial Politicians#Writer Greg Pak#Ol Palpy#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

Star Wars THE BAD BATCH Is Coming to Disney Plus – Here Is What You Need To Know

With Disney Plus’ The Bad Batch kicking off today to help celebrate our favorite Star Wars holiday May the 4th, we thought it would be the perfect time to shed a little light on who exactly the show is really about. For those fans of the franchise’s animated series, you will recognize the group from The Clone Wars, but they have a long history in Star Wars.
Moviesimpulsegamer.com

Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 (2020) Review

After last time anything would be an improvement, but let’s not get into that now. Darth Vader proves how stubborn he is by refusing anaesthetic when he is getting operated on and when he passes out from the pain he remembers the first time he came across Han Solo. Feels...
Comicscomic-watch.com

SNEAK PEEK: Preview MARVEL Comics STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: “THE THREAT IN THE SHADOWS” As VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR race to intercept BOBA FETT and his precious cargo, who are the deadly pursuers that are after them? A dark secret from Valance’s past connection to HAN SOLO may get him killed all these years later. But who is the mysterious leader of an assassination squad that is driving Valance into a life-and-death confrontation with his old friend?
Comicsfanthatracks.com

Look inside the covers of Darth Vader #12

Brought to us by writer Greg Pak, artist Guiu Vilanova wrapped in a cover by Aaron Kuder comes Darth Vader #12, landing in your local comic shop or establishment of choice on 26th May. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 — part of Marvel’s epic crossover...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

New Star Wars Game Will Reportedly Let You Play As An Evil Sith

Star Wars fans tired of playing as the good guys in the most recent video game adaptations of the franchise could be in luck. According to the latest details shared by industry insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is currently working on a title set in the galaxy far, far away which will have gamers fill the shoes of a Sith. Whether this alludes to the character in question being a Sith Lord (à la Emperor Palpatine) or an apprentice (Darth Vader, Maul, Dooku, etc.) unfortunately isn’t clear, as Richtman doesn’t provide any information beyond that already covered, but we’re willing to bet the latter is more likely if only as it would make for a better fit as far as gameplay design (e.g. progression systems) is concerned.
Moviesbookriot.com

The Expanded Star Wars Universe, Explained (By Someone Who’s Never Seen a Star War)

Hello, I’m Patricia, your resident Star Wars novice. I have never seen (or read or consumed in any fashion) any part of the Star Wars franchise. Why? Well, the big reason is that I simply don’t like things that take place in space and will not actively seek it out. Space is very scary, and I’m perfectly content without it in my life, thank you very much. Obviously, this does mean I have a lot of holes in my pop culture knowledge, but my mastery of smiling and nodding along have successfully gotten me through life thus far without any major Star Wars–related mishaps. But today, I’ll be putting my ignorance to the test to explain the Star Wars expanded universe to the best of my ability based on what I’ve been able to absorb through social media, references in other pop culture, and just generally living in a world where Star Wars is A Thing.
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Why Darth Vader Was Right All Along

Hot take: Darth Vader was right. Maybe not about everything — we here at ScreenCrush do not condone youngling murder — but the situation is a little more complicated than “Darth Vader is the ultimate bad guy of Star Wars.” Look closer at the world of Star Wars during the prequels and you see that many Jedi, not just Anakin Skywalker, were not living up to their ideals and their code of conduct long before he turned into Vader.
Moviesd23.com

“This Is Where The Fun Begins”—16 Years of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Did you know that on this day 16 years ago, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith debuted in theaters? The final installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, audiences were enthralled to finally see Anakin Skywalker’s tragic transformation into the villainous Darth Vader amidst the collapse of the Galactic Republic, engineered by the sinister Chancellor Palpatine. As George Lucas put it, “there was this missing piece now of Episode III…people want to see all the pieces fall together so they can make that connection to the next three films.”
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

When Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith arrived in theaters in 2005, it did so on a wave of mixed expectations. On the one hand, fans were frothing to finally witness Vader’s full turn to the Dark Side, something they had been fantasizing about – in some cases – for decades. It had to be awesome, right? On the other hand, those same fans had seen the two previous films in the saga and, well, learned that sometimes it was helpful to hope for the best – but expect a poorly acted CGI-stuffed snooze-fest instead.
Movies/Film

Star Wars Bits: Doug Chiang Speaks, Darth Vader Needs Repairs, The Mandalorian, Sad Porgs, and More!

An excerpt from The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One. Doug Chiang is a name familiar to fans of Star Wars. In 1995, he was hired to lead Lucasfilm’s art department and served as the design director for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002). Now the Taiwanese-American artist and designer serves as vice president and executive creative director at Lucasfilm, overseeing design for all Star Wars franchise projects, including films, theme parks, games, and new media.
Comicstrekmovie.com

IDW Launching ‘Star Trek: The Mirror War’ Year-Long Comics Series

IDW is wrapping up their two-year-long Star Trek: Year Five series this summer, and today they just announced a brand new year-long series to follow that up, with a return to the 24th century’s Mirror Universe. Star Trek: The Mirror War. The classic Star Trek episode “Mirror, Mirror” introduced The...