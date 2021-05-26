Comic Review – “Star Wars: Darth Vader” (2020) #12 Explores the Link Between the Sith Lord and Han Solo
The relationship between Darth Vader and Han Solo isn’t one that we think about a lot. They aren’t blood relatives (that we know of, but this is Star Wars we’re talking about, so who really knows), and Han isn’t a force user so he tends to run in different circles than the Dark Lord of the Sith. But, as writer Greg Pak’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 reminds us, these two vastly different characters have crossed paths on a number of occasions and have affected each other’s destinies in a variety of ways.www.laughingplace.com