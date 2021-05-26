newsbreak-logo
Qualified.com Raises $51 Million Series B After Record Year of 800% Revenue Growth

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualified, the conversational sales and marketing platform for companies that use Salesforce, announced $51 million in financing led by Salesforce Ventures, with additional participation from existing investors including Norwest Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures. The investment reinforces Salesforce’s commitment to Qualified as the only conversational sales and marketing platform purpose-built for Salesforce Sales Cloud, and comes shortly after Salesforce CMO Sarah Franklin joined Qualified as a board of directors observer and former Salesforce SVP Dan Darcy joined Qualified as Chief Customer Officer. The funding will be used to fuel product innovation and expand the Qualified team in all key functions including engineering, sales, marketing and customer success. Qualified plans to more than double its headcount by the end of the year.

