The following is a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. POCATELLO — Loren Kim Jacobson, 65, of Pocatello, and owner of a tanker testing and repair company, KCCS Inc., pleaded guilty to making an illegal repair to a cargo tanker in violation of the Hazardous Materials Transportation Act (HMTA) and lying to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. The case arose from an explosion that occurred at KCCS during a cargo tanker repair on August 14, 2018, severely injuring a KCCS employee.