Thanos has had a brutal impact on the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and they already have plans for him to return within a few years. Since the movies of Marvel Studios, the main villain has been Thanos, they were presenting it little by little as in the post-credits scene of The Avengers (2012) and came to have a little more importance in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). But then everything we had seen, collided in the Infinity war, when this character tried to get the Infinity Gems and for this he had to attack the Earth. He accomplished his goal and annihilated half the life in the universe, but the heroes did not give up and some time later they managed to reverse the situation.