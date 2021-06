It seems like everyone wants to be an Idahoan. People are moving here like crazy so much that Idaho is the second largest moved to state in the US according to the 2020 Census. Now even people that cant geologically move here want to be Idahoans. There are five rural counties in Oregon who don't follow or want to be delegated by such a blue state. They essentially have been fighting to have the states boarders changed so a huge chunk of Oregon and even some of northern California becomes "Greater Idaho." It would make Idaho huge.