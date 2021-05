Earlier today, the news broke that WWE and RAW commentator Adnan Virk had agreed to a mutual parting of the ways (in other words, he was released). This both is and isn't a surprise, especially as his work has been greatly criticised on the Monday night show. Virk clearly struggled to learn on the job, and it's hard to fault him for that...especially with Vince McMahon likely barking bizarre orders and comments in his ear!