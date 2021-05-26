Lego Announces Largest Set Ever, With Over 11,000 Pieces
Lego is launching its largest set ever, the Lego World Map, on June 1. Reported by Wavy, the new mosaic set contains 11,695 pieces to create a massive Lego map to put up on your wall. The Lego World Map comes in at 26 inches high and 41 inches long, with white pieces to create the continents and colorful pieces for the ocean section. The map also features the option to adjust what continents are at the center of the map for anyone who wants to center their home country.www.gamespot.com