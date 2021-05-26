newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lego

Lego Announces Largest Set Ever, With Over 11,000 Pieces

By James Carr
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLego is launching its largest set ever, the Lego World Map, on June 1. Reported by Wavy, the new mosaic set contains 11,695 pieces to create a massive Lego map to put up on your wall. The Lego World Map comes in at 26 inches high and 41 inches long, with white pieces to create the continents and colorful pieces for the ocean section. The map also features the option to adjust what continents are at the center of the map for anyone who wants to center their home country.

www.gamespot.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Set Pieces#The Lego World Map#Colosseum#Star Wars Legos#The Daily Bugle#Colorful Pieces#White Pieces#Announcements#Continents#Gamespot#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
Related
ShoppingEW.com

Lego unveils its biggest-ever Marvel set – and it's only $300

"Get me pictures of Spider-Man Legos!" Say no more, we've got you covered. There have been three generations of Spider-Man movies just in the 21st century, but you've never seen the Daily Bugle like this. Lego's new set of the fictional newspaper office is its biggest Marvel set ever, standing tall at 82cm (about 32 inches) and featuring 3,772 pieces.
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

Closer look at LEGO Disney summer 2021 sets

The full wave of LEGO Disney summer sets can now be found on the official online store, giving us the best look yet at every detail of the new models and their release date. From Mickey Mouse to the world of Arendelle, the upcoming range of Disney builds are covering a myriad of movies both new and old. Following the full reveal of the new sets based on the adventures of Mickey and Minnie, those and the rest of the LEGO models are now listed on LEGO.com.
Entertainmentcgmagonline.com

3772-Piece LEGO Set Brings the Daily Bugle to Life

With LEGO’s latest and largest Marvel set to date, you can get yourself better pictures of Spider-Man than ever before. LEGO has unveiled its new set, Daily Bugle 76178, which is a towering, four-story, 3772-piece recreation of the newspaper’s New York headquarters. Rivalling the company’s recent R2-D2 for size and complexity, it comes packed with minifigures and its detailed rooms can be configured in a variety of ways, to suit another day at the office or a showdown with the Sinister Six.
ShoppingGamespot

New 3,700-Piece Lego Set Recreates Spider-Man's Daily Bugle Building

Spider-Man fans may want to get their wallets ready for next Lego Marvel set. Lego has unveiled a truly massive kit revolving around the Daily Bugle, the newspaper where Peter Parker works. Perhaps with Spider-Man brawling with villains so close to the building, J. Jonah Jameson can snap a photo of Spider-Man himself instead of yelling at Peter all the time. The set will be available to purchase for $300 starting May 26 for Lego VIP members (creating an account is free) ahead of its June 1 release.
MinoritiesFOXBusiness

LEGO announces new LGBTQ toy set

LEGO on Thursday unveiled its newest product: a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set titled, "Everyone is Awesome!" "We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted. The set features a rainbow wall plus black and brown, and the...
ShoppingGamespot

Lego Friends Apartment Set Available Now For Lego VIP Members

The Lego movie told us that we should throw out the instructions and, as Master Builders, make whatever we want. But for many, Lego sets are all about reliving our favorite things one brick at a time; in just a few weeks, fans of the NBC show Friends can with the upcoming Friends Apartments Lego set.
ShoppingCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LEGO Reveals Its Biggest SPIDER-MAN Set Ever: The Daily Bugle (And It Comes With 25 Minifigures)

Brace yourselves, because LEGO has revealed The Daily Bugle, its largest Marvel set to date. With 3.772 pieces, it stands at over 32 inches tall and is crammed full of Easter Eggs for fans. This iconic Spider-Man location serves as an epic celebration of Spidey's corner of the Marvel Universe and is designed as the ultimate build-and-display project for adult Marvel enthusiasts.
RetailABC7 Chicago

'Everyone is Awesome' LEGO set celebrates diversity

LEGO has announced a special collection to commemorate Pride Month: Everyone is Awesome. The set is designed to celebrate the diversity of LEGO fans and the world around us. The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQ+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.
Designbrothers-brick.com

LEGO Art 31203: World Map – The biggest LEGO set ever [Review]

There are large LEGO sets, and there are really large LEGO sets. And then there are the ones that take things to an entirely different level. Say hello to the biggest LEGO set ever — LEGO Art 31203 World Map. At 11,695 pieces, this new LEGO Art mosaic is the largest set ever released, beating out the 10276 Colosseum by 2659 elements and the Star Wars 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon by more than 4000. But quantity doesn’t always match up with quality. Come along as we explore the highs and lows of this new set, which will be available June 1st from the LEGO Shop Online for US $249.99 | CAN $349.99 | UK £229.99 and will become available from other retailers globally from August 1st.
Designhypebeast.com

LEGO Art's 11,695-Piece World Map Is Made for Wanderlusters

LEGO Art has just released a massive new kit that sees the most pieces ever included in a set in LEGO Group’s history. The World Map allowed for builders to create a map of Earth using 2D Lego tiles. Made for adults, this LEGO Art build features 11,695 pieces and comes with an accompanying soundtrack featuring stories from travel experts including the likes of Torbjørn C. Pedersen, the first person to visit every country in the world in one unbroken journey without flying. Listen to these stories while you build for a new immersive LEGO experience.
LifestyleStuff.tv

Lego’s Art World Map is Google Maps meets plastic bricks – and the biggest Lego set ever

Move over Colosseum – there’s an even bigger Lego set in town. Lego Art World Map (£249.99, available 1 August) features a whopping 11,965(!) elements, most of which are round tiles that you plug into 40 interconnecting baseplates. The land is white, with a subtle shadow, providing contrast with ocean floors whose colours are inspired by bathymetric mapping. Once satisfied with your efforts, you can organise the map however you see fit, place it in its Lego frame, and hang it on the wall. Naturally, all this takes time – a lot of time – and so Lego has provided a soundtrack while you work, where travel experts tell tales about far-flung places they’ve visited. You can mark off those you’ve experienced too, with cone pieces that transform your plastic masterpiece into a kind of offline brick-built Google Maps. The finished article measures an impressive 104×65cm and is ripe for rebuilding. Lego suggests redesigning the oceans with your own custom patterns – although do so too often and your thumbs will hate you and suggest you’d get in the sea yourself.
Lifestyleslickdeals.net

1580-Piece LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car Building Set

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Don't have Amazon Prime? Students can get a free 6-Month Amazon Prime trial with free 2-day shipping, unlimited video streaming & more. If you're not a student, there's also a free 1-Month Amazon Prime trial available.
Lifestylereviewgeek.com

LEGO Will Show You the World With This 11,695 Piece Map Set

Love geography? What about cartography? If you’re an art-loving globetrotter, LEGO is here to spoil you with its new LEGO Art World Map. Oh, and did I mention it contains the most LEGO pieces ever used in a set?. The LEGO Art World Map is the newest member of the...
Lifestylebelloflostsouls.net

Biggest Lego Set of All Time – 3 Foot Wide World Map with 11,695 Pieces

Lego has a new challenge for adult fans – a giant world map with thousands of pieces. Like the portrait kits, this uses 1×1 round tiles that are placed on interconnecting base plates (the kit has 40 of those). It has three different, full-color configurations or you can build the continents with a blank, black background. When built it’s an impressive 25.5 x 40.5 inches and it’s ready for display on a table or a wall with two different hanging kits.
LifestyleSFGate

Igloo Releases New Star Wars Cooler Collection With a Whole Galaxy Of Designs

Outdoor accessories brand Igloo has dropped a new Star Wars collection, so you can bring the space-faring fun (and some cold drinks) wherever you go this summer. After a whole galaxy of recent collaborations, from Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, to their Grateful Dead-inspired portable coolers, the Star Wars x Igloo collection showcases iconic characters and original artwork, as well as throwbacks to the beloved Skywalker saga.