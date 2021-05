The topic of United States Supreme Court reform has been hotly debated for years now. Everyone from media outlets to politicians to citizens alike have staked the claim that the court’s legitimacy has been fundamentally threatened by the influence of partisanship. This is despite rebounding Supreme Court approval ratings and a decreasing gap between favorability among Republicans and Democrats, in light of what the media frequently describes as a “conservative majority.” So, does the Supreme Court, in fact, need reform?