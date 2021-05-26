newsbreak-logo
Clarendon County, SC

Take Your Shot, Clarendon - Vaccination Update

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARENDON, S.C. – May 26, 2021 – As vaccinations continue to roll out across the nation, Clarendon County residents are rolling up their sleeves and taking their shots. According to the Statewide Immunization Online Network, 39.9% of eligible Clarendon County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of May 22, compared to the national rate of 58.5%. The South Carolina Department of Education has launched Take Your Shot — a vaccination education initiative — in several counties including Clarendon to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and offer information and resources to local residents. Arthur Moyd is Clarendon’s Take Your Shot Coach, working with the South Carolina Department of Education to distribute information and educate fellow residents about the importance of getting vaccinated. “Vaccinating our communities means a return to normalcy in our schools, our sports, our events, our businesses and our lives,” said State Superintendent Molly Spearman. “Vaccines are safe, and we all need to step up to beat COVID-19.” Vaccines are now offered at various pharmacies, urgent care clinics, health care centers and hospitals in the area. In addition, mass vaccination community events are held frequently. “I chose to get vaccinated to provide a safer environment for my family and friends to gather and spend time together,” said Representative Kimberly Johnson, South Carolina House District 64. “As a State Legislator, it’s important to remain connected to my constituents and my district. Getting the vaccine allows me to do so in a much safer way. I will also continue to wear a mask, social distance and adhere to the recommendations of our medical professionals.” “I got vaccinated to protect my family members, my colleagues, my community and myself,” said Ceth Land, Clarendon School District 2. “I believe that if we all do our part to slow the spread, that we’ll return to our normal lives sooner.” Clarendon residents can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-866-365-8110 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. Or visit scdhec.gov/VaxLocator and find vaccine locations by zip code.

