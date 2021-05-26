Cancel
New Report from Corinium and FICO Finds that Lack of Urgency Around Responsible AI Use is Putting Most Companies at Risk

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFICO, a global analytics software firm, released its State of Responsible AI from market intelligence firm Corinium which found that despite the increased demand and use of AI tools, almost two-thirds (65%) of respondents’ companies can’t explain how specific AI model decisions or predictions are made. The study found that the lack of awareness of how AI is being used and whether it’s being used responsibly is concerning as 39% of board members and 33% of executive teams have an incomplete understanding of AI ethics.

