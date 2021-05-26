Cancel
iRhythm Technologies Continues to Fuel Innovation in Cardiac Monitoring and Unveils Two FDA Clearances for Superior Patient Care

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRhythm Technologies, Inc., a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, announced two new 510(k) clearances – one for a new and improved design of its flagship monitor and a second for updated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new Zio monitor is designed to significantly improve patient comfort while the advancements to its AI capabilities will further improve rhythm and beat diagnostic accuracy. The clearances demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to improving the patient and provider experience – by investing in next-generation capabilities across its diagnostic platform.

aithority.com
