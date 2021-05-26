Hyro Raises $10.5 Million in Series A Funding to Replace Chatbots and IVR Systems with Adaptive Communications

Total funding of $131 million along with 400% growth in revenue further enhance the lead Salt holds in the API security market. To date, Salt Security has raised $131 million, $120 million of it in the last year. In the past 12 months, Salt has driven 400% growth in revenue, 160% growth in employees, and 380% growth in the API traffic it secures. This latest infusion of capital cements the company’s lead in the API security market, with the most funding, the most customers, the fastest growth, the most application environments and ecosystem integrations supported, the most use cases enabled, and the longest time in market to ensure the most advanced ML and AI algorithms for API attack prevention.