Hyro Raises $10.5 Million in Series A Funding to Replace Chatbots and IVR Systems with Adaptive Communications
Hyro, a leader in conversational artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions, announced that it has closed a $10.5 million Series A funding round led by Spero Ventures, with participation from the leading cloud communications platform Twilio Inc. and Mindset Ventures, bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to $15 million. Existing investors Hanaco Ventures, Spider Capital and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator are all participating as well.aithority.com