Hyro Raises $10.5 Million in Series A Funding to Replace Chatbots and IVR Systems with Adaptive Communications

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyro, a leader in conversational artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions, announced that it has closed a $10.5 million Series A funding round led by Spero Ventures, with participation from the leading cloud communications platform Twilio Inc. and Mindset Ventures, bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to $15 million. Existing investors Hanaco Ventures, Spider Capital and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator are all participating as well.

aithority.com
#Business Communications#Cloud Communications#Ivr#Adaptability#Communications Systems#Management Systems#Enterprise Solutions#Technology Company#Ivr Systems#Twilio Inc#Mindset Ventures#Hanaco Ventures#Mercy Health#Novant Health#Contra Costa County#Chatbots#Co Founder#Spero Ventures#Adaptive Solutions#Enterprise Communications
