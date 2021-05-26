Cancel
Sacramento Kings & Kings Guard Gaming Welcome Executech as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings, Kings Guard Gaming and Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced an official cyber protection partnership which will be supported by Executech. Through this partnership, Acronis will provide the Kings with innovative, AI-driven cyber protection solutions designed to safeguard data and optimize data workflows to improve the team’s performance both on and off the court.

aithority.com
