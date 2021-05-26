Sacramento Kings & Kings Guard Gaming Welcome Executech as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

With the Los Angeles Lakers being eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, here are three players that won’t be back next season. The Los Angeles Lakers were sitting at the top of the world after they won the NBA championship for the first time in a decade. Even entering the 2020-21 season, they made moves to push them further ahead of their fellow Western Conference teams in the hopes of repeating as champions. Unfortunately for them, the wheels fell off right around the All-Star Break, and it carried over into the NBA Playoffs.