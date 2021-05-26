Cancel
Historical Fiction, Ursula K. Le Guin, & More

By Amanda
smartbitchestrashybooks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForce of Nature by Jane Harper is $2.99! This may have been the only Harper mystery we haven’t featured on sale, so get this one if you’ve been waiting. It’s the second book in the Aaron Falk series, though it works fine as a self-contained story. Five women reluctantly pick...

smartbitchestrashybooks.com
Sterling, COSterling Journal-Advocate

“Secrets of the Chocolate House” a delicious blend of historical fiction and fantasy | Book review

“Secrets of the Chocolate House” by Paula Brackston is a wonderful book. It is a mix of fantasy and historical fiction. This is the second book in a series but can stand alone. The first book is the “Little Shop of Found Things” and the third is “The Garden of Promises and Lies.” The story is a time travel and takes place in and around Marlborough, England.
KidsThe Guardian

Fiction for older children – reviews

One of the handful of truly magical things that have happened in the past year was how one footballer shamed a government into feeding children. Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford MBE is a natural poster boy for staring down tough odds and working the dials on moral compasses. It makes perfect sense that he should have written a motivational self-help book for kids (with Carl Anka).
Books & LiteratureBookBaby Blog

Enhance Your Fiction With Facts

You can honor fact in fiction. Friends, family, locations, events… anything can be inserted into your story, with a wink to those who know the real truth. Novelists forever juggle fact and fiction, wanting so much to write what they know in real life but worried that someone will take issue with it and sue or concerned too much personal information revealed will seem like a betrayal. You might have a wealth of material to incorporate into a story to give it a sense of reality but are afraid to use it.
Entertainmentthepassivevoice.com

An Incomplete Survey of Fictional Knitters

The craft of knitting is such a prominent literary act that a subgenre of literature—called “knit-lit”—has formed. Within this subgenre, there are several motifs, including what is colloquially referred to as “the sweater curse”: the idea that when someone knits a garment for their love interest, the act will seal the demise of their relationship. Knitting a garment by hand is a deeply intimate act, which perhaps explains why authors are attracted to its symbolic potential. Knitting also has an unassuming quality. The act evokes peace and domestic tranquility, and it is often employed to convey these sentiments. A knitter can become a vehicle for change, too, propelling a story forward through their handicraft. A character may weave intricate narrative webs, sometimes suggesting warmth or safety, and other times disguising the places where heartbreak, deceit, and evil may lie. If you look for them, you’ll find them—somebody in the corner, knitting a hat or a scarf, quite possibly something containing the depths of their affections or, just as probable, the names of the people they wish dead.
Books & LiteratureColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Reading anything good?

Summer is finally here! Warm weather means time for long days in the hammock and reading really good books. (I hike somewhere and put up my hammock, so I get both exercise and fresh mountain air!) I confess: I’m kind of a book nerd. I was extremely shy as a...
Books & Literaturetufts.edu

Bookish: Mixing Science and Fiction in a Literary Novel

Kierk Suren, the protagonist in Erik Hoel’s new novel, The Revelations, is hellbent on coming up with an all-encompassing theory of consciousness, and it’s nearly his undoing. Hoel, a research assistant professor working in the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts, knows the territory; he got his Ph.D. in neuroscience studying...
Books & LiteratureTor.com

The Story King: How The Chronicles of Narnia Shapes the Worlds We Create

Our journey began with two friends—Jack and Tollers—walking together, and reflecting that if they wanted to find stories they loved—the kind of stories they wanted to read—then they themselves would have to write them. They went on to create a variety of works that caught our imagination and set us out walking through the woods and saying to ourselves, well, if I want more of what I love in stories I suppose I’ll have to write it myself…
Books & Literaturethe-bibliofile.com

September 2021 Most Anticipated New Book Releases

Notable upcoming books to be published in September 2021, limited to hardcover new releases. Here are the most anticipated titles for the month:. What It's About: #1 New York Times bestselling author Liane Moriarty is back with a novel that looks at marriage, sibling rivalry, and the lies we tell others and ourselves. Apples Never Fall is the work of a writer at the top of her game.
Books & Literaturesideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Isaac Asimov, a New Tolkien Book, Mythbusters, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Apple TV won a competitive battle for the rights to the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation.’ Often referenced as a major influence for modern times sci-fi, Foundation tells the story of humans scattered across the galaxy, ruled by the ‘Galactic Empire.’ (Sound familiar?) Skydance Television is developing the show with David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman as show runners.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

10 of the Best Jorge Luis Borges Stories Everyone Should Read

The Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) never won the Nobel Prize for Literature, nor did he write a novel. But he is widely regarded as one of the most significant writers of the twentieth century, was a considerable influence on magic realism, and penned some of the most original, clever, and thought-provoking short stories ever written.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Amazon Announces Their Picks for the Best Books of 2021 So Far

I devour Best Of lists because they help me keep up with what books people are loving, especially outside of my usual go-to genres. Just in time for summer reading, Amazon’s Book Editors released their list of Best Books of the Year So Far. The Top 20 list includes hand-picked titles released between January 2021 and June 2021. Most of them are bestsellers, but the editors also try to highlight some books that may have fallen under readers’ radar.
TV SeriesJezebel

What Shadow and Bone Creator Leigh Bardugo Is Obsessed With Right Now

Leigh Bardugo is one of the biggest names working in YA at the moment—a profile only elevated by the adaptation of her Grishaverse series into the popular Netflix show Shadow and Bone, which was just renewed for a second season. Set in a magical universe influenced by Tsarist Russia, the series follows a young woman named Alina who discovers she’s a type of incredibly powerful magic worker called a Sun Summoner. Adventure awaits; the show has already birthed one million smoking-hot GIFs of Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, who is bad but also very, very hot.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Cold Equation of Science Fiction

Science Fiction has never cared for your comfort zone. Science Fiction has always been about testing your boundaries and exploring the possibilities of science. There is a fine line between science fiction and fantasy, and that line is as thin as a sheet of graphene. At least fantasy has the option of a happy ending. For years, some of us thought science fiction did not. Nothing made this clearer to me than the classic short story The Cold Equations by Tom Godwin. However, the recent movie adaptation Stowaway has me questioning if it really is necessary for science fiction to push us out of our comfort zone. Can we really have a happy ending in our sci-fi literature?
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

On Monsters and Mythology: A Conversation with Alex DiFrancesco

Let me tell you about Alex DiFrancesco: they have strong convictions about right and wrong, and they are a relentless advocate for the people they love. They’re brilliant, ethical, and won’t back down from speaking truth to power. And yet, they are also one of the most tenderhearted, thoughtful people you’ll ever encounter. When I first met Alex, they were living and working in the Catskills, recuperating from a messy divorce. Their days were spent baking pastries for a restaurant and devoting the rest of their time to writing. I remember wondering how they did it. How did they write through all that pain and anger and still create such singular works of beauty? And then, the more I got to know them, everything became clear: writing is not just something Alex does because they enjoy it; it’s something they must do. It’s how they process and explore the world, its people, and their own place within it.
Books & LiteraturePopMatters

Chilean Author Nona Fernández’s Historical Fiction ‘The Twilight Zone’ Dismantles Good and Evil Dichotomies

Every social group has parables that perpetuate their outlook. A parable gives a sense of cohesion and filters through uncertainty arising in the real world. Among police circles in the United States, the sheepdog parable has become the standard, repeated over and over again with minor variation. Anyone who has a Blue Lives Matter-subscribing family member has likely heard a version.
Books & LiteratureDenver Post

Regional book review: “The Cape Doctor” historical fiction at its best

“The Cape Doctor” by E.J. Levy (Little, Brown and Co.) “She died so I might live,” begins the strange tale of Dr. Jonathan Perry. No, this is not about a woman dying in childbirth. Instead, it is the story of Margaret Brackley, who in 1809, at age 14, dons the clothes and persona of young Jonathan Perry in order to attend medical school. And she lives the rest of her life as a male.