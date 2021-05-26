‘My 600-Lb Life’ Episodes Removed From Hulu, Fans Are Livid
My 600-Lb Life has a dedicated fanbase, thanks in part to Dr. Now, the bariatric surgeon who assists patients in need. However, that same fanbase is starting to feel burned as TLC begins transitioning seasons of the show away from Hulu, and towards Discovery+. In fact, some are saying they don’t intend to pay for the service in order to keep up, expressing frustrations with numerous streaming services. Others feel irritated by the pace at which Discovery+ updates its shows.www.cheatsheet.com