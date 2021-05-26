PLH3D-15W - World's First Real 15 W Laser Head for Laser Engraving & Laser Cutting Applications

The new MIXO RJ45 adapter (CX-01-J8UM) module is designed to accommodate a variety of RJ45 patch cords and drastically reduce the assembly time at the manufacturing site. The Mencom modular insert series (MIXO) was designed to allow different types of connections housed in a single traditional rectangular enclosure. Since each insert is designed to fit and lock into a frame that ranges in size from 1 module to 12 modules in a single enclosure, the possible combinations are countless. Each enclosure can house signal, power, data, and pneumatic contacts for the conduction of compressed air with pressure values of up to 8 bars. Among them, data transmission is one of the major drivers of industrial digitization.