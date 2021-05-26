Cancel
PLH3D-15W - World's First Real 15 W Laser Head for Laser Engraving & Laser Cutting Applications

ctemag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest addition to our family of industrial cutting and engraving laser heads is arguably the most versatile engraving laser on the CNC market. Boasting a real 15 W of optical power as well as a novel design, this is the first compact CNC laser head that not only marks metal, but deep-engraves it. Utilizing blue laser light, it can efficiently process materials that infrared lasers struggle with. Furthermore, it can be adapted to nearly any CNC machine. This lightweight, high power, cost-efficient, and easy to use laser is an ideal choice for high-volume industrial applications and demanding individual users alike.

www.ctemag.com
