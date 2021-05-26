Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: 4K, OLED, And More

The Roku Ultra is one of Roku's most popular streaming devices. Read on to find out if the Ultra is right for you. The Roku Ultra is a small outboard box that connects to your TV via an HDMI cable to deliver streaming video in HD, 4K, or HDR10. It is also the first Roku device to support Dolby Vision, featuring Dolby Atmos sound. The 2020 version boasts faster speeds over Wi-Fi than earlier models. It's a serious movie (or TV) fan's streaming box and allows for a hard-wired ethernet connection -- it's the only Roku device that does -- for those who want to avoid any lack of performance over Wi-Fi. The remote, which can be programmed to control your TV, has a headphone jack and basic voice controls.