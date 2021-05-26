newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Darnella Frazier’s First Public Statement After George Floyd’s Death Reveals ‘Panic and Anxiety Attacks’

By Korin Miller
Health.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key element in the case against Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd was a clear video shot by then-17-year-old Darnella Frazier on her phone. Now, Frazier has released her first public comments on her experience a year after Floyd's death. In an emotional Facebook post, Frazier wrote...

Columbia, MOKOMU

Black community saw a rise in anxiety, depression following Floyd's death

COLUMBIA - Nearly a year ago, in the week after George Floyd's death, there was a spike in reported depression and anxiety for Black Americans. The National Center for Health Statistics partnered with the Census Bureau to conduct an experimental data survey. The household survey showed higher signs of depression and anxiety for 41% of Black people in the U.S., in the week of May 28 through June 2.
Minoritiestrust.org

What has changed a year after George Floyd's death?

What tangible change has happened to address racial inequality in the United States since George Floyd's murder? We spoke to three Black activists of different generations. May 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In the year since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, people worldwide took to the streets to protest against racism amid renewed calls for reforms in U.S. law enforcement.
Minoritiespsychiatry.org

APA Statement on the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Killing

One year ago today, George Floyd died at the hands of the police. His murder forced overdue conversations about the structural racism in the very roots of our nation. It also caused many to examine what was once considered business as usual. The American Psychiatric Association and psychiatry were forced...
Mental Healthgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Domestic violence and its toll on mental health

As we close out the final week of May, it seems that all attention is on the excitement of happy endings and new beginnings. Students are graduating high school and college and readily anticipating summer fun and venturing off to wonderful futures. Many families are experiencing the thrill of moving on from the cool of springtime and stepping into the height of summer: bar-b-ques, lazy days of floating on the river, vacations, and summer tans. In light of the lessons and hardships of the 2020 pandemic, quarantine, sickness, and loss; the month of May this year, brings about a great deal to anticipate and celebrate but also sees an unusual, yet very important level of attention brought to another, not so highly talked about annual occurrence: Mental Health Awareness. According to the website, Mental Health America, the month of May was established as Mental Health Month in 1949, to bring awareness to those struggling with mental health issues and resources to those who care for them.
Violent Crimes
WFAE

10 Questions About Empathy In America, A Year After George Floyd's Death

I can't breathe." "I'm scared." For many people, hearing someone say those words would prompt a scramble to help. But not all. It depends on who's listening. A year ago Tuesday, the world watched as George Floyd's life was taken from him in an agonizing 9 1/2-minute video — a murder a police officer was convicted of committing. This month, we saw long-suppressed footage of troopers stunning and punching Ronald Greene as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase. He too died.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

How TikTok Became a Safe Space During Lockdown For Destigmatizing Mental Health

"I know this is going to sound silly, but you should look on TikTok." This is a direct quote from my mother, who might not know about dance challenges nor what cheugy is, but when I was feeling tired of my go-to lemon chicken recipe, she directed me to TikTok, proving that there is something for literally everyone on the app. Over the past year, the video format social media app swooped in and took over when everyone needed it most — the knight in shining armor of the pandemic, if you will. The dances. The candy pranks. The puppy videos. The silver lining of the global pandemic and the mental health crisis that followed.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Types of PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder – aka PTSD – is one condition but has different subtypes depending on an individual’s symptoms. Not everyone reacts to traumatic events in the same way or experiences the same symptoms. Each person’s response is unique. Also, not everyone who experiences trauma will develop post-traumatic stress disorder...
Mental HealthMedscape News

What Brought Me Back From the Brink of Suicide: A Physician's Story

William Lynes, MD, had a flourishing medical practice and a fulfilling family life with three children when he first attempted suicide in 1999 at age 45. By 2003, depression and two more suicide attempts led to his early retirement. In a session at the recent virtual American Psychiatric Association (APA)...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Tips for Accurate Mental Health Diagnosis: Four Unusual Clues to Consider

Psychiatric symptoms due to general medical conditions often have odd features like rapid onset or begin at an unusual age. Complications with hormone secreting glands are common general medical conditions affecting mood. PANDAS is a neuropsychiatric condition causing OCD and Tourette's-like symptoms in some children prone to frequent strep infections.
Mental HealthWinston-Salem Journal

Byron Williams: Don’t suffer depression in silence

The alarm goes off and you greet the morning with sleepless eyes. Your world is closing in, leaving you somewhere between sad, irritable and tense. You do not have the energy for the things that you normally do. Your mind is occupied with feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness or guilt. You are hungry but cannot eat. And for some, suicide crosses the mind as a viable option.
Mental Healththewatchdogonline.com

My Life With Anxiety

I get to the door of my next class and stand there, arm outstretched. I pause. I try to will my arm to move but I can’t. Thoughts of doubt, fear and anger circle in my head. The longer I wait to open the door, the later I will be. My arm lunges out and I sneak into the back of the classroom with shaking legs.
Mental Healthcoastreportonline.com

OCC students give mental health tips for pandemic depression, anxiety

Being a student during a global pandemic has taken its toll on many students throughout the past year, forcing them not only to adapt to the new online format that school has taken on, but to also change how they cope with mental issues brought on by the stressors from everything that has happened for this past year.
Mental Healthstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Faces of Mental Wellness Part 2: Mother, daughter discuss their journeys

There are many different faces to mental wellness. In our community, a few people have stepped up to join us in this difficult conversation and tell their stories. These people have experienced different forms of mental illness, a phrase that created its own stigma. The various diagnoses can include depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar and others.