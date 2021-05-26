A feel-good ‘Friends’ reunion for fans who just can’t get enough
They'll be there for you, whether you want them or not, mugging adorably on your screens for a few more decades or so. They will be the oft-referenced Lucy, Ricky, Ethel, and Fred of the future, the example that TV critics will cite to illustrate how TV characters can become like real friends to viewers. Whether "Friends" was an extraordinarily warm and witty comedy, or just a glut of gay-and-trans panic jokes and romantic clichés in a whitewashed New York City, it has become part of the canon. Television has matured and changed radically since the show's 1994-2004 run, and yet mainstream interest in this multi-camera network sitcom remains high.