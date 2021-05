Hey, another fun one! Granted, it wasn’t particularly fun in the first half, but the second half saw your Seattle Sounders adjust to LAFC’s press, score a couple goals, and keep another clean sheet. Stefan Cleveland looked like any old Stefan in goal, and Xavier Arreaga scored his first goal as a Sounder. Oh, and youngster Reed Baker-Whiting got his first minutes with the first team. Like I said, fun!