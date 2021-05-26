Cancel
Technology

Vandis Announces New Offering in Microsoft Azure Lighthouse: Managed Virtual WAN Powered by Silver Peak

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandis is pleased to announce the expansion of their offerings in the Microsoft Marketplace with the launch of Managed Virtual WAN Powered by Silver Peak. Vandis’ offering allows organizations to connect branch sites, datacenters, and cloud environments by leveraging Silver Peak’s SD-WAN solution and Azure Virtual WAN. The result is a simplified and more secure network that can bring significant cost savings.

