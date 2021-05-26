Vandis Announces New Offering in Microsoft Azure Lighthouse: Managed Virtual WAN Powered by Silver Peak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy announced an Amazon Alexa skill that allows customers to manage accounts from the voice app. “We are excited to be collaborating with Amazon on this project to deliver the most user-friendly experience to our customers,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president and chief customer and innovation officer for Xcel Energy. “We continually strive to find new ways to serve our customers better, and this technology is a great addition which will only get more sophisticated over time.”