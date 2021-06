I love a messy hot dog to kick off the summer. Before my wife and I had a grill, we used a small square pan that had a cast-iron press to cook our hot dogs on. We’d then put them in buns and load them up with toppings, slide them in the oven for about 5 minutes which help them set-up perfectly, and enjoy the best hot dogs ever in our opinion. Since we have a backyard now we can actually grill hot dogs. I love the sides that come with barbeques also. If you’re not eating off of two paper plates for stability, you’re doing it wrong. According to YouGov, these are the top foods we want to see at a Memorial Day Barbeque.