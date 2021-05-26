Endaoment Announces Grantees From It’s First Community Fund to Benefit the SWA Movement
Uniswap and Pplpleasr contribute towards the fund’s $700,000 distributed to 25 Asian American Pacific Islander community organizations. Endaoment, a blockchain-based community foundation and the first on-chain 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, announces a partnership with the Stand With Asians (SWA) grassroots movement to provide critical support to end Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community discrimination and violence. Through this partnership, Endaoment has launched a first-of-its-kind Community Fund, distributing crypto donations based on community decisions of those closest to the cause.aithority.com