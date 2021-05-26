Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Endaoment Announces Grantees From It’s First Community Fund to Benefit the SWA Movement

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniswap and Pplpleasr contribute towards the fund’s $700,000 distributed to 25 Asian American Pacific Islander community organizations. Endaoment, a blockchain-based community foundation and the first on-chain 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, announces a partnership with the Stand With Asians (SWA) grassroots movement to provide critical support to end Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community discrimination and violence. Through this partnership, Endaoment has launched a first-of-its-kind Community Fund, distributing crypto donations based on community decisions of those closest to the cause.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swa#South Asian#Community Building#Asian Pacific#Charity#Community Participation#Community Education#Public Support#Public Participation#Swa#Pacific Islander#Nft#Uniswap V3#Asian Americans United#Grant Recipients#Community Decisions#Grassroots Organizations#Digital Asset Donations#Critical Support#Cryptocurrency Donations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Charities
Related
Minnesota StateEssence

George Floyd's Family is Creating Fund to Empower Minnesota Communities

The fund plans to "raise up and give breath to the businesses, individuals, and organizations in Minnesota that have been detrimentally impacted by systemic racism." The Floyd family continues to use their platform for change. They have announced The George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund to award grants to eligible businesses, community organizations, and nonprofit organizations.
Politicsstateofreform.com

CDHS awards seven community grantees through the Colorado Fatherhood Program

The Colorado Department of Human Services announced today that seven community sites across Colorado have been selected to provide services to fathers with funding support from a $7.5 million grant. The grant funding created the five-year Colorado Fatherhood Program, which seeks to support fathers to sustain healthy relationships, reinforce responsible parenting through skills-based parent education, and foster economic security.
Charitiesgreatschoolvoices.org

How families benefitted from the grassroots Aspire Relief Fund

When asked how life has been for her and her family since the pandemic started, Leticia Hernandez answered, “muy difícil” (very difficult). Hernandez’s husband lost his job. Her daughter has special needs, and her condition worsened as well. Along with the job loss, the family also lost their health insurance.
CharitiesTimes Daily

MacKenzie Scott’s no-strings gifts extend beyond grantees

MacKenzie Scott stormed the philanthropy world last year with $5.7 billion in unrestricted donations to hundreds of charities. The seven- and eight-figure gifts were the largest many had ever received. At the time, few people understood the multiplier effect those gifts would have or how truly wide a net she was casting. The many tentacles of her giving are poised to touch charities far beyond those that received money directly from Scott.
NFLoc-breeze.com

Veterans Legal Institute announces it’s a new grantee of the The Bob Woodruff Foundation

Veterans Legal Institute is excited to announce it has become a new grantee of the The Bob Woodruff Foundation! We are proud to join their respected community who are devoted to serving our veterans and military families. Together, we will bring even more life-changing free legal aid to our veterans and their loved ones so they can live with dignity and hope at home.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Empowering diverse communities to benefit from the return of travel

Airbnb has long been a tool for economic empowerment and the return of travel represents a new opportunity for everyday people to benefit from tourism. New Hosts with only one listing have earned over $1.2 billion since March 2020. Today, we are excited to share that we are launching the...
Charitiesrmotoday.com

Banff Canmore Community Foundation receives funding to help civil society issues in the Bow Valley region

BOW VALLEY – A local foundation has received funding to help assist organizations in making an impact in the Bow Valley. The Banff Canmore Community Foundation – in partnership with Family and Community Support Services in the Towns of Banff and Canmore – were awarded $400,000 from the Alberta Civil Society Fund to go towards their Moving Mountains initiative.
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Salvation Army, Hope2All benefit from FEMA funding

The Hopkins County FEMA board awarded $16,085 to two local non-profit organizations — the Salvation Army and Hope2All. Board Chair Don Howerton said the Salvation Army received $12,063.75 and Hope2All received $4,021.25 to be used for food, housing and utilities. “This is much-needed funding for these two important community support...
Collegesmvariety.com

Palau utilities agency partners with community college

The Palau Public Utilities Corp. has partnered with the Palau Community College to strengthen PPUC’s recruitment efforts. On May 25, 2021, PPUC met with the president of PCC, Patrick Tellei, Ed.D, Dean of Student Services Hilda Reklai, Dean of Continuing Education Jefferson Thomas, and Dean of Academic Affairs Deikola Olikong to discuss opportunities to better engage with college students and hopefully encourage them to seek employment in PPUC after graduation. As Palau’s sole provider of electric, water and wastewater services, PPUC offers many career opportunities in various fields including administration, accounting, and more importantly technical fields such as engineering, mechanics, plumbing, etc. PPUC continues to experience challenges when recruiting locals to fill technical positions. In turn, college president Tellei informed PPUC of the many trainings and educational programs available at PCC that current employees may take advantage of. PPUC will host a few recent PCC graduates on their internship, which has proven to be another effective way to recruit and hire potential employees. PPUC says “Mesulang to President Tellei and the entire PCC Team for their support and partnership.”
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Kôr Community Land Trust Hiring Outreach Coordinator

Kôr Community Land Trust is a grassroots nonprofit organization that provides environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community. Kôr Community Land Trust is seeking a part-time Outreach Coordinator from July 2021-January 2022. The coordinator would be responsible for connecting with key Kôr constituencies, including prospective homebuyers of Kôr’s next community, Crescita. The Coordinator will implement outreach strategies intended to best serve marginalized communities that have been systemically excluded from the opportunity and benefits of homeownership. Kôr believes that these communities must be centered in the work that we do. In turn, Kôr strongly encourages applications from people who are members of marginalized communities.
Oswego, NYnny360.com

Oswego mayor announces $40K in funding for city community organizations

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego is using $40,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan to issue COVID-19 recovery grants to community organizations in the city. The organizations include the Oswego Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5885, Oswego Elks Lodge #271, Oswego Moose Lodge...
Port Washington, NYtheislandnow.com

HEARTS announces first recipients of Farasciano Community Theater Grant

HEARTS of Port Washington has announced the inaugural grant recipients of a recently created fund to assist local theater programs and memorialize a local actress. This week, HEARTS of Port Washington said that it will award the first Gina Farasciano Community Theater Grant, a planned annual award meant for a community theater or arts program in Port Washington, to the Community Synagogue Theater Company and the Port Summer Show, which the late Farasciano performed with.
Charitiestrff.org

Foundation Transitions Update

Over the course of more than two decades, The Russell Family Foundation (TRFF) has been guided by three generations of Russell family members to fulfill its mission of contributing to a more sustainable and peaceful world for people, places, and communities. There have been incredible achievements and milestones along the way, working alongside hundreds of community partners across the Puget Sound region to advance sustainable change. We are proud to look back at this story and all that was gained and learned.
PoliticsMaui News

Community as a whole benefits from Drug Court’s successes

D.L.was one month shy of his 50th birthday and living on the streets of Maui, addicted to methamphetamine and wanted by the police on felony drug charges. He had already been in and out of jail and put on probation, and yet he kept using drugs. When the Maui Police...
Minnesota StateFillmore County Journal

MN Veterans Cemetery-Preston benefits from community support

PRESTON, MN. – As the veterans cemetery in Preston prepares for Memorial Day, the staff also acknowledge the benefits of a caring and generous community. “We are so fortunate to receive support from the community,” says Cemetery Administrator Robert Gross. “One example is an electric vehicle that improves access to visitors.”