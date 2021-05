It's been nearly a full month since Adnan Virk first took over as Monday Night Raw's play-by-play commentator, and his performance has already received some criticism from certain parts of the WWE fanbase. Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) has spoken numerous times about the year she spent as Raw's second color commentator alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves and, in a new interview with Wrestling Inc., she told fans to not be so critical of Virk given the difficulty of that role.