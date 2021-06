Alisha Brand is the daughter of Alexander and Latonya Brand. She is a Williamsburg County native and resides in the small town of Lane. She is an active member of the Young People’s Division in the King-Sized Kingstree District of the Palmetto Conference under the direction of the Rev. Remus Harper, Jr., and also an active member and musician at Greater Lane Chapel AME Church where her pastor is the Rev. Mervin McBride.