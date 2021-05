Alabama Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, will not be seeking re-election in 2022 after serving five terms in the state Legislature. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of District 11 in the Senate. I am proud of the work that I have been able to do for my community, our state and the people who elected me to serve over the years,” McClendon said in a statement released Thursday. “After nearly two decades in the state legislature, I have now decided that it is time to pass the torch and give the opportunity to serve my district in the Senate to someone else.”