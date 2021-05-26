Wolfe wins seat on Planning Board

WINCHESTER - Last Wednesday, May 19, the Select Board and Planning Board held a joint virtual Zoom meeting interviewing candidates to fill one opening on the Planning Board. The Chair of the Planning Board, Diab Jerius, welcomed the candidates to the meeting and thanked them for their interest and dedication to making Winchester an even better place to live. He mentioned that although there is only one opening on the Planning Board he hopes that the candidates who are not chosen will reach out again to volunteer for some of the other positions in town.