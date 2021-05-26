newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

City schools make grading adjustment to help students struggling with courses

By Tim Tooten
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore City is acknowledging it's been a tough year for students. The district is making changes to its end-of-year report cards and won't fail students who can't pass at least one course. The move has been a few months in the making. The school system said the goal is to...

www.wbaltv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading System#School Systems#Elementary Schools#High School Students#School Teachers#Grade School#Secondary School#Baltimore City Schools#Covid#Diamont#Grading Adjustment#City School Officials#Grades#Kindergarten#Parents#Chief Academic Officer#Approach#Default#Offerings#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces Second Round of Nonprofit Relief Fund Dollars to Support Baltimore Nonprofits Impacted by COVID-19

(Monday, May 17, 2021) — Today, in partnership with the Baltimore Civic Fund, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that nonprofit organizations located in Baltimore City will be eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding to help address the ongoing negative financial impacts of COVID-19. The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund...
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: The mental health effects of the Pandemic

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and WBAL-TV has launched a major public awareness campaign called "Maryland Peace of Mind," which is aimed at helping us normalize conversations around mental health. We welcome Dr. Jill Rachbeisel, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, to talk about mental health effects of the pandemic.
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...