BuffaloGrid & Techfugees Join Forces To Bring Free Education & Energy To Displaced People

Two forward-thinking and impact-focused startups, BuffaloGrid and Techfugees, have joined forces to launch the Knowledge Is Freedom campaign to bring free education and energy to over a million refugees living in camps worldwide. BuffaloGrid is a startup that makes phone charging and digital content available to people in locations that are not connected to the grid. It does this primarily through its solar-powered BuffaloGrid Hub. Techfugees is a non-profit organization set up to empower and support displaced persons by building scalable, ethical and sustainable tech tools with and for them.