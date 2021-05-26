newsbreak-logo
BuffaloGrid & Techfugees Join Forces To Bring Free Education & Energy To Displaced People

By Jonny Tiernan
CleanTechnica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo forward-thinking and impact-focused startups, BuffaloGrid and Techfugees, have joined forces to launch the Knowledge Is Freedom campaign to bring free education and energy to over a million refugees living in camps worldwide. BuffaloGrid is a startup that makes phone charging and digital content available to people in locations that are not connected to the grid. It does this primarily through its solar-powered BuffaloGrid Hub. Techfugees is a non-profit organization set up to empower and support displaced persons by building scalable, ethical and sustainable tech tools with and for them.

cleantechnica.com
