Garden Advice for Summer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHog wire has become a popular fencing material for home gardeners, but I’ve found an alternative that’s better on several counts. Remesh—which is used to reinforce concrete slabs—is much cheaper, is thinner (and so is easier to cut or bend), and turns a nice rust color to match treated posts. The latter means that the remesh fades to the background and gives plantings prominence. Panels are 31⁄2 feet tall and 7 feet wide, cost about $10, and are readily available at home centers.

