Garden Advice for Summer

We live in a world that is increasingly dominated by technology. Our devices have, in so many ways, made our lives quicker, easier and even in some cases, safer.But too much screen time can have a negative impact on our mental and physical health – think poor sleep habits, anxiety and low self-esteem.Putting down devices and being around nature is one of the best ways for any of us to offset our global technology addiction – and a brilliant thing to foster in our children.The benefits of gardening for children are many. Aside from all the fresh air, it not...