newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

The pursuit for a high quality genome begins with this rare bird

By Latina Emerson
Big Think
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flightless kakapo of New Zealand is in trouble. The world's heaviest parrot—representing one of the most ancestral branches of the parrot family tree—is nearly extinct, with barely 200 adults plodding the underbrush of four small islands. Whether the last of the kakapos have the genetic resilience to survive has long been unknown, and a question that only high-quality genomic analysis could answer.

bigthink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Genome Research#Genome Project#Bird Species#Rare Species#Genome Sequencing#Gene Sequencing#Genetic Mutations#Rockefeller University#Vgp#Genome Assemblies#Messy Reference Genomes#Individual Genes#Sequences#Deleterious Mutations#Scientists#Fruit Flies#Extinction#Zebrafish#Disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Animalswildlife.org

Billions of birds, but most species are rare

The world has 50 billion birds, a team of Australian researchers has concluded, but most species are rare and in need of greater conservation efforts. In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, biologists examined global occurrences and population estimates for about 92% of all existing bird species using data from 2010 to 2019. They found most birds occupy the vast stretch of land across Eurasia and North Africa known as the Palearctic and the region across North America known as the Nearctic. But most species have small populations, they found, with 12% of species having fewer than 5,000 individuals. Perching birds, shorebirds and waterfowl are the most abundant. Only three species—the house sparrow, European starling and ring-billed gull number more than 1 billion. “We conclude that there are many rare species, highlighting the need to continue to refine global population estimates for all taxa and the role that global citizen science data can play in this effort,” the authors concluded.
Wildlifemissouri.edu

Piecing together the puzzles of bird genomes

MU researcher is part of an international effort to sequence the genomes of more than 70,000 species of animals, shining a light on the role of genetics in everything from behavior to disease. In 2003, scientists finished sequencing the entire human genome, paving the way for new discoveries about genetic...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vertebrate Genome Project genome assemblies annotated by NCBI

NCBI is an active partner of the Vertebrate Genomes Project (VGP), who recently published a series of papers on the initial results of their efforts to sequence all 70,000 vertebrate species. See the VGP press release for more details. To date, this project has submitted over 130 diploid chromosome-level assemblies to NCBI’s GenBank and the European Nucleotide Archive. NCBI has annotated 94 of the VGP assemblies from 85 species using the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Genetic analysis begins to unravel the impact of rare mutations on the severity of autism

Analyzing genetic data from more than 2,300 individuals with autism, a team has explored how a class of genetic mutations may influence the severity of symptoms in some people with autism spectrum disorder. Although more work is needed, their results begin to unravel the complex genetic origins of autism and the murky relationship between mutations and the condition's phenotype, or observable effects. Autism spectrum disorder is a complex and diverse condition, both in terms of its causes and its impact on affected individuals. People with autism can have a variety of symptoms and phenotypes, ranging from mild social deficits to severe cognitive impairment and disabilities. Researchers suspect that autism also has many contributing factors, including both environmental variables and multiple types of genetic mutations. Studies suggest that at least hundreds, if not thousands, of genes are involved in the development of autism; this genetic complexity has frustrated efforts to understand how specific mutations impact the phenotypes of autistic individuals. Koire et al. decided to investigate the relationship between autism symptoms and de novo missense variants - a type of mutation - in genes that are rarely mutated. Using an advanced computational prediction method, the researchers analyzed genetic data and missense variants in 2,384 individuals with autism, as well as 1,792 unaffected siblings. The experiments identified missense variants in 398 genes that they predict can affect molecular pathways involved in the development of neurons, the activity of connections between neurons, and other key aspects of the nervous system. Furthermore, patients who harbored missense variants that were most predicted to impact phenotype tended to have lower IQ scores. Koire et al. say that their genetic techniques could also help researchers study and identify disease-related genes in other conditions with complex genetic origins.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Galaxy Genome

Humanity is facing the threat of being totally destroyed. What hides behind the attack remains unknown. May it be aliens…. Humanity is facing the threat of being totally destroyed. What hides behind the attack remains unknown. May it be aliens? Or political elites struggling for power? Or even an uprising involving AI… Still, the main question is: who will be able to solve the case? At the beginning of the game you are a pilot of a small ship. Financial struggle forces you to start transporting contraband. Certainly, it will lead to you being in trouble with the law someday. But at some point in your life you are forced to make a deal with the authorities of the system. And that is when your dangerous space adventure begins. In addition to the main storyline, there are many side missions the player can be engaged in. Choose your own path: do you want to become the richest merchant or the most famous pirate who holds in awe all inhabited systems of the universe? Or maybe you crave for space exploration and discovering new worlds? Now it's up to you to decide. * Open world with over 2 billion star systems * Dozens of modules for modifying spaceships * Exciting plot * Robbery of merchant ships and hunting for pirates * Fair trade and transportation of prohibited goods * Extraction of resources from asteroid belts * Collection of research data from stellar systems.
AnimalsColumbus Telegram

WATCH NOW: Rare birds find summer home in local waters

It is that time of year thousands of bird species worldwide are on their migrations to their breeding grounds around the globe. Believe it or not, Nebraska is a seasonal home to large number of shorebirds and waterfowl that migrate to our local aquatic habitats and nest, reproduce, raise their young and then leave later in the summer or early fall.
SciencePhys.org

'Rescue mutations' that suppress harmful DNA changes could shed light on origins of genetic disorders

New insights into the ability of DNA to overcome harmful genetic changes have been discovered by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Lausanne and their collaborators. The team found that 26 percent of harmful mutations were suppressed by naturally occurring variants in at least one wild yeast strain. In each instance examined in detail, a single 'rescue mutation' was responsible for canceling out another mutation that would have threatened the organism's survival.
ScienceScience Now

Dynamic remodeling of host membranes by self-organizing bacterial effectors

You are currently viewing the abstract. During infection, intracellular bacterial pathogens translocate a variety of effectors into host cells that modify host membrane trafficking for their benefit. We found a self-organizing system consisting of a bacterial phosphoinositide kinase and its opposing phosphatase that formed spatiotemporal patterns, including traveling waves, to remodel host cellular membranes. The Legionella effector MavQ, a phosphatidylinositol (PI) 3-kinase, was targeted to the endoplasmic reticulum (ER). MavQ and the Legionella PI 3-phosphatase SidP, even in the absence of other bacterial components, drove rapid PI 3-phosphate turnover on the ER and spontaneously formed traveling waves that spread along ER subdomains inducing vesicle and tubule budding. Thus, bacteria can exploit a self-organizing membrane-targeting mechanism to hijack host cellular structures for survival.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers create new CRISPR tools to help contain mosquito disease transmission

Since the onset of the CRISPR genetic editing revolution, scientists have been working to leverage the technology in the development of gene drives that target pathogen-spreading mosquitoes such as Anopheles and Aedes species, which spread malaria, dengue and other life-threatening diseases. Much less genetic engineering has been devoted to Culex...
WildlifePhys.org

Reef-building corals and microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another's needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.
Scienceinputmag.com

DNA could help us store data for generations

We and our colleagues have developed a way to store data using pegs and pegboards made out of DNA and retrieving the data with a microscope – a molecular version of the Lite-Brite toy. Our prototype stores information in patterns using DNA strands spaced about 10 nanometers apart. Ten nanometers is more than a thousand times smaller than the diameter of a human hair and about 100 times smaller than the diameter of a bacterium.
SciencePhys.org

Key early steps in gene expression captured in real time

On scales too small for our eyes to see, the business of life happens through the making of proteins, which impart to our cells both structure and function. Cellular proteins get their marching orders from genetic instructions encoded in DNA, whose sequences are first copied and made into RNA in a multi-step process called transcription.
SciencePhys.org

Detecting 5-MeV protons using a flexible organic thin-film device

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Italy and one in the U.S. has developed an organic thin-film device that can be used to measure doses of proton radiation. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their semiconductor-based thin film device and possible uses for it.
ScienceAPS Physics

How a Virus Rolls Itself Across a Cell Surface

To infect a cell, the flu virus needs to move, and a new theory suggests how it does that. Before an influenza virus invades a cell in the airway, it stretches into a filamentary structure that rolls across the cell’s surface like a pencil on a desktop. Two theorists now propose a new mechanism for the rolling [1]. They show that two proteins on the viral surface act together to propel the motion through interactions with the cell membrane. Understanding this process might point to ways of preventing infection. However, some experts will not be convinced without more detailed modeling.
ScienceNewswise

A deep dive into the brain

Newswise — The way the human brain works remains, to a great extent, a topic of controversy. One reason is our limited ability to study neuronal processes at the level of single cells and capillaries across the entire living brain without employing highly invasive surgical methods. This limitation is now on the brink of change.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

First Evidence of Cell Membrane Molecules in Space

(Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock) The origin of life is one the great unanswered questions in science. One piece of this puzzle is that life started on Earth 4.5 billion years ago, just a few hundred million years after the formation of the Solar System, and involved numerous critical molecular components. How did all these components come to be available so quickly?
WildlifePhys.org

How plants ward off a dangerous world of pathogens

The world's plants, immobile and rooted in soil which contains potentially lethal micro-organisms, face a constant threat from invading pathogens. In recent years, however, scientists have discovered that plant species employ sophisticated immune strategies that differ from —but also shares similarities with—the ways humans combat infections. In a study published...
Wildlifescienmag.com

Fish adapt to ocean acidification by modifying gene expression

Human-driven global change is challenging the scientific community to understand how marine species might adapt to predicted environmental conditions in the near-future (e.g. hypoxia, ocean warming, and ocean acidification). The effects of the uptake of anthropogenic atmospheric CO2 by oceans affects (i.e. ocean acidification) propagate across the biological hierarchy, from changes in the building blocks of life at nano-scales to organism, physiology and behaviour through ecosystem processes and their properties.