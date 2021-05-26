Pennsylvania drops lawsuits against restaurants accused of defying shutdown orders, including 4 in Lehigh Valley: ‘How do you expect people to live?’
The state has dropped legal action against 51 restaurants, including four in the Lehigh Valley, that were accused of defying orders to close indoor dining and maintain social distancing protocols late last year during the coronavirus outbreak. The Pennsylvania Department of Health had filed two separate lawsuits alleging restaurants were...