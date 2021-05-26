newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Holland Roden Stars In New 'Escape Room: Tournament of Champions' Trailer!

justjaredjr.com
 3 days ago

Holland Roden is trying to escape once again in the new Escape Room 2 trailer – watch here! – TooFab. Caitlyn Jenner reveals why none of the Kardashian-Jenners have endorsed her for governor – Just Jared. Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating the one year anniversary of this… – TooFab. The...

www.justjaredjr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Holland Roden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escape Room 2#Watch Trailer#Season Finale#Holland Roden Stars#Finale Shockers#Race#Kardashian#Miami#Time#Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki: Miss Minutes is the Breakout Star of New Trailer

When Disney+ released the full poster for its latest Marvel series Loki, many fans had a similar reaction. “Yeah it’s nice to see Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Wunmi Mosaku, but…tell me more about that smiling orange clock in the bottom left.”. Computer, enhance. Well, fellow Internet weirdos, ask and...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Dr. Death Trailer: Joshua Jackson Stars in Peacock’s New Crime Drama

Peacock has released the official Dr. Death trailer for their upcoming crime drama miniseries, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. The video features a rising neurosurgeon, who’s medical practices caught the attention of two fellow surgeons due to patients who died or became paralyzed from what seems like simple surgeries. Now, it’s up to the two surgeons to stop the sociopathic doctor from harming more patients. Starring Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater, the limited series is scheduled to arrive this coming summer.
MoviesColumbian

New on DVD: ‘Chaos Walking’ is a New World for Ridley, Holland

The movie adaptation of an award-winning young adult sci-fi series tops the DVD releases for the week of May 25. “Chaos Walking”: Based on the book “The Knife of Never Letting Go,” the first entry in a series by Patrick Ness, the movie stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, of “Star Wars” and “Spider-Man” fame, respectively.
Moviespurewow.com

Brand-New ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer Features an All-Star Cast

For the first time ever, Ben Platt is bringing Dear Evan Hansen to the big screen. Universal Pictures just dropped the first official trailer for the highly anticipated movie, which is based on the Tony-winning stage adaptation. The trailer offers a glimpse into the musical, which tells the story of...
TV & VideosEast Bay Times

TV tonight: ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ begins

“Jeopardy! 2021 Tournament of Champions” (7 p.m., ABC 7 in the Bay Area; Check local listings): It’s time for the big guns to play. Buzzy Cohen, one of the most entertaining — and polarizing — contestants in “Jeopardy!” history returns to host the annual two-week showdown of brainiacs. Cohen, dubbed “Mr. Personality” by Alex Trebek, pulled off a nine-game winning streak in 2016 and won the “TOC” in 2017. He’ll welcome 15 standout players who will vie for a $250,000 grand prize. The action starts off with Jason Zuffranieri ($532,496 –19 Shows) taking on Ryan Bilger ($107,049 — 4 shows) and Sarah Jett Rayburn ($89,300 — 4 shows). The “Tournament of Champions” consists of players who won the most games between the last “Tournament of Champions” and the end of 2020 as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners.
Video GamesPosted by
UPI News

'Escape Room 2' trailer shows new puzzles and fakeouts

May 26 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the first trailer for the horror sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Wednesday. The film opens July 16 in theaters. The trailer drops two days after the studio released first look photographs. The pictures showed a scene on a subway car and at the beach, on which the trailer elaborates.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First look at Pose star in Escape Room 2 as trailer release confirmed

Pose's Indya Moore stars in the first look images for upcoming horror sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. The actor, who rose to fame as Angel Evangelista in Ryan Murphy's acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama, appears opposite Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero and Holland Roden, as well as returning players Logan Miller and Taylor Russell in the snaps.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Escape Room 2: Six contestants try to survive in these exclusive new images

When 2017's Jigsaw failed to kickstart the Saw franchise again – though the series is back now in the shape of Spiral – Escape Room offered a deadly alternative. The first movie was released back in 2019 and centered on six unwitting participants taking part in an escape room that, unlike your normal themed puzzle-box, had very real consequences. Yes, there were deaths, but two members of the group lived on to take part in a sequel.
MoviesComing Soon!

False Positive Trailer: Ilana Glazer Stars in Hulu & A24’s New Horror Pic

Hulu has released the full False Positive trailer for A24’s newest horror film, starring Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, and Pierce Brosnan. The video features Glazer’s Lucy as she finally gets pregnant through the help of a mysterious fertility doctor. However, she’ll soon realize that there’s something wrong with her whole pregnancy as she begins to see creepy things about the fetus growing inside her. The film is scheduled to have its world premiere on June 18 at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, followed by its Hulu streaming debut on Friday, June 25.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Old’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller Starring Gael García Bernal

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old might just keep you from visiting any beach resorts when you plan your next vacation. The trailer reveals tourists who visit a gorgeous, secluded beach lose years of their lives by aging upwards at an incredible rate. There’s other weird stuff going on this creepy two-minute peek at Shyamalan’s latest twisted thriller.
MoviesPopculture

'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya-Taylor Joy Mesmerizes in Trailer for Edgar Wright's New Psychological Thriller

After donning '60s styles in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to that era in her newest movie, Last Night in Soho. Focus Features released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday. It is the latest project from Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and co-stars JoJo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie. Last Night in Soho hits theaters on Oct. 22.