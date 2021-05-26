Judge David Rosenberg elected to California Judges Association
Judge David Rosenberg of Yolo Superior Court was elected as one of the two Vice Presidents of the 2,000-plus member California Judges Association. It is composed of Superior Court Judges, Appellate Court Justices, Supreme Court Justices, Court Commissioners and State Bar Court Judges. Rosenberg is on the 25 member Executive Board of the CJA and is in his second year on that board. He is the first judge from Yolo County ever elected Vice President of CJA.www.dailydemocrat.com