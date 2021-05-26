newsbreak-logo
Yolo County, CA

Judge David Rosenberg elected to California Judges Association

By Staff And Wire Reports
Daily Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge David Rosenberg of Yolo Superior Court was elected as one of the two Vice Presidents of the 2,000-plus member California Judges Association. It is composed of Superior Court Judges, Appellate Court Justices, Supreme Court Justices, Court Commissioners and State Bar Court Judges. Rosenberg is on the 25 member Executive Board of the CJA and is in his second year on that board. He is the first judge from Yolo County ever elected Vice President of CJA.

