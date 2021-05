When Ondine Restaurant closed in 2016, no one thought it would take so long for another owner to come in and open up something new. Ondine Restaurant had been a fixture on the Danbury / New Fairfield line for more than 30 years, but when they closed their doors in 2016, no one thought it would stay vacant for as long as it did. If you've driven down route 37 anytime over the last few years, you could see what time and neglect did to this once pristine location.