Tribune Publishing offering buyouts to newsroom employees, two days after purchase by hedge fund Alden

By Robert Channick
pilotonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after hedge fund Alden Global Capital completed its $633 million acquisition of Tribune Publishing, the new owners of the Chicago-based newspaper chain are offering newsroom employees a buyout. The voluntary separation plan was sent Wednesday to nonunion newsroom employees at the Chicago Tribune and other Tribune Publishing newspapers....

pilotonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago, ILillinois.edu

What does the Chicago Tribune sale mean for the future of newsrooms?

On May 21, Tribune Publishing Co. confirmed that its shareholders approved a buyout offer by Alden Global Capital LLC. The vote gives Alden – an entity with a reputation for aggressive cost-cutting – control over the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and the New York Daily News, along with a smattering of smaller papers. The $633 million deal adds nine more to the approximately 200 newspapers Alden has commandeered since its founding in 2007. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign journalism professor Brant Houston, the Knight Chair in Investigative and Enterprise Reporting at Illinois, spoke with News Bureau editor Lois Yoksoulian about the recent transaction.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Alden completes $630 million acquisition of Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital has formally completed its acquisition of Tribune Publishing Monday, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday, citing regulatory filings. Tribune told employees in an announcement Tuesday morning that the company had a new owner and that CEO Terry Jimenez was no longer with the company. Jimenez received a nearly $1.8 million in equity compensation, the Chicago Tribune reported.
New York City, NYNew York Post

CEO of Tribune Publishing fired in wake of Alden takeover

The chief executive of Tribune Publishing, owner of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, has been fired in the wake of the takeover by cost-slashing hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Terry Jimenez, with 20 years experience in publishing, was moved up to CEO from CFO in February 2020....
Chicago, ILNPR

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

The Tribune newspapers were sold to a hedge fund intent on doubling profit margins. But Alden Global Capital's victory is an indictment of Chicago's philanthropic leadership. Why did no one step up?. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company...
EconomyLake Charles American Press

Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, approved a $630 million takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital on Friday, the company said in a brief statement. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers.
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Tribune shareholders approve Alden buyout of Hartford Courant, other U.S. newspapers

The Hartford Courant, Connecticut’s largest daily newspaper, is headed toward new ownership. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, investors in Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Courant and several other highly visible U.S. publications, voted Friday morning to approve the company’s sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund that has become notorious for buying up financially distressed newspapers and then aggressively cutting costs, including staff.
BusinessNPR

'Vulture' Fund Alden Global, Known For Slashing Newsrooms, Buys Tribune Papers

The New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital – known for slashing its newspapers' budgets to extract escalated profits – won shareholder approval Friday for its $633 million bid to acquire the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain. The purchase represents the culmination of Alden's years-long drive to take over the company...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Hedge Fund Buys Tribune Publishing Company For $633M

Shareholders in Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) has accepted a $633 million acquisition proposal from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital. What Happened: Tribune Publishing has media operations in eight markets and its best-known publications include the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Hartford Courant and Orlando Sentinel.
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

US Hedge Fund Wins Deal For Tribune Publishing Newspaper Chain

A hedge fund won approval Friday after a bitter campaign to acquire Tribune Publishing to create the second-largest US newspaper chain, in the latest consolidation in the battered sector. Tribune shareholders approved the deal to sell the group to Alden Global Capital, the chain's Chicago Tribune reported, rejecting pleas from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A hedge fund is taking over the Tribune papers

Shareholders for Tribune Publishing approved a $630 million takeover bid by NYC-based hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, known for expanding profits by slashing newsrooms. The unions representing several Tribune newspapers including the Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune and Hartford Courant, opposed the deal sparking concerns over the future of local papers. NPR’s David Folkenflik joins.
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.
BusinessNew York Post

Roughly 120 Hearst staffers opt for buyouts, sources say

The voluntary buyout offers Hearst Magazines extended to 600 employees in its sales, marketing and ad side has resulted in close to 120 staffers raising their hands, sources tell Media Ink. That amounts to over 5 percent of the division’s 2,200 person workforce in a magazine group that oversees glossies...