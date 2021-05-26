newsbreak-logo
Riverside County, CA

Prescribed burns planned around Lake Perris

By City News Service
Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PERRIS (CNS) - Controlled burns are planned for Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday May 27 around the Lake Perris State Recreation Area, where almost 400 acres of brush are slated to be eliminated. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the burns are scheduled between 6 a.m. and noon adjacent to the lake, and motorists and area residents are advised not to be alarmed by the drift smoke. The operations will proceed only if winds are calm, according to the fire department, which plans to burn a total of 378 acres over the two-day period. In addition to eradicating weeds and non-native grasses, the burns will improve habitat for the burrowing owl, according to fire officials. Prescribed burns are conducted every spring in the county, during calm wind days with moderate to hig.

